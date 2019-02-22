Freebie Friday: 'Master Chef Junior' casting call, Mardi Gras boat parade and more

HOUSTON - Wet weather might have you wanting to stay inside this weekend, but here are a few freebies that might lure you out for some family fun.

Art in the Park

Get artsy at Evelyn's Park in Bellaire.

Art in the Park is Saturday at 10 a.m. It's a free, kid-friendly class, sponsored by Texas Children's Hospital.

This weekend, Trees for Houston will be talking about different tree leaves. Kids can make a fun leaf imprint with sun print paper.

Yachty Gras at the Kemah Board Walk

Check out America's largest Mardi Gras boat parade Saturday evening.

You can watch Yachty Gras from the Kemah Boardwalk. Decked-out boats will parade down Clear Lake Channel, with those on board throwing beads and doubloons at parade-goers.

It's a free waterside party for the entire family.

"Master Chef Junior" casting

Take your talented young chef down to the "Master Chef Junior" open casting call.

It's happening Saturday at the Sheraton Suites on the West Loop. The call starts at 9 a.m. and runs until 5 p.m.

Kids between the ages of 8 and 13 are welcome to audition, but they have to be accompanied by an adult at all times.

You can pre-register your child and get more information on the casting website.

Sunday Market and Craft Show in Kingwood

The fourth Sunday Market and Craft Show in Kingwood kicks off at noon at Kingwood Town Center Park.

It is pet-friendly, free to browse and open to all ages. This is the first market of the year. You can catch it on the fourth Sunday of every month.

Ancient Mediterranean Day

The Houston Maritime Museum is hosting an Ancient Mediterranean Day Saturday afternoon. Families will be able to learn about ancient civilizations. You can also learn to decipher Latin words, learn about dyeing cloth, and decorate your own amphorae - that's a tall ancient jar with two handles and a narrow neck.

This free event starts at 1 p.m. and runs until 4 p.m.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.