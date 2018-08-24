Freebie Friday: Get glasses, the arts and pizza for free this weekend

Kids who show up for a free eye screening can also get free prescription glasses from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday at the Baker Ripley Lionel Castillo Center at 2101 South Street.

The freebie is part of a back-to-school health event by Prevent Blindness Texas and United Health Care. Kids will be screened on site and will then get a voucher for a comprehensive eye exam. Any child identified as needing prescription glasses will get a free pair during a follow-up visit.

Enjoy the arts

Houston's theater district is inviting everyone to its annual open house on Sunday, marking the official launch of the new performing arts season. There will arts and crafts for the family, food trucks and live performances from noon to 5 p.m. You have a chance to snag discounted tickets for upcoming shows.

Stop by any of these venues for free performances and activities:

Alley Theatre

Hobby Center for the Performing Arts

Wortham Theater Center

Jones Hall for the Performing Arts

Revention Music Center

Click here for more information.

Grab a slice

Russo's New York Pizzeria at 42 N. Main St. in Kingowood is celebrating the community's comeback after Hurricane Harvey by giving everyone a free slice of pizza from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. You must dine in to get the deal. All free slices come with one topping only.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.