Freebie Friday: Fun-filled events perfect for family time

HOUSTON - This week's Freebie Friday focuses on activities the family can enjoy together.

In the Heights, take the kids to Heights Kids Day of Music Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Love Park. The little ones can touch, feel and play a variety of band and orchestra instruments at an instrument petting zoo. They'll also meet members of Opera in the Heights to learn what it takes to be a professional opera singer.

Head to League City for Tinkergarten. Kids from 18 months to 8 years old will be led in expert-designed play scenarios to let the kids explore, learn to problem solve and create together. You must register at the Tinkergarten website to attend. The class starts at 10 a.m.

It's not too early to start thinking about summer activities for the kids. That's why Camp Olympia is having an open house carnival this weekend. Families can take tours, meet staff members and counselors and enjoy activities like archery, boat rides, mini golf and more. There's even a lakeside lunch. The Open House Carnival is Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Camp Olympia in Trinity.

Kids between the ages of 4 and 14 can check out the Idea Lab STEAM Faire Saturday. It's at the Idea Lab Spring Branch campus on the Katy Freeway. There will be giveaways and kids can explore robotics, with Dot-and-Dash and Lego kits, make glow-in-the-dark slime and even create Minecraft mods. It starts at 11 a.m.

On Sunday, get out and get active with the family for Cigna Sunday Streets. Roads in the area will be close to motorized traffic so people can cycle, walk, run, dance and socialize in the street. This month's event will be in the Heights on 19th Street between North Shepherd and Yale. It gets started at noon and runs through 4 p.m.

