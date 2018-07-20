Freebie Friday: From the park to the beach, things to do on the cheap

HOUSTON - If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend on the cheap, we've got some ideas.

Want to bond with friends and family while giving back to the community? Older kids and adults can head out to Buffalo Bayou Saturday to help out with a volunteer work day.

You can sign up as a large group, small group or as an individual to help with trash pick-up, mulching and weed removal.

All you have to do is bring your own gloves and the Buffalo Bayou Partnership will provide everything else.

Things get started at 8:30 a.m.

Pre-registration is required by emailing volunteer@buffalobayou.org.

If you'd rather go to the beach than the bayou, the Galveston Family Beach Challenge just might have what you're looking for.

Giant battleships, huge bean bags and limbo showdowns are taking over Stewart Beach Saturday.

The challenge runs from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Families can compete in life-size versions of classic games. The course will have 14 stations for kids and adults, including giant Connect Four, giant Jenga, Dominoes and even a volley balloon.

The event is free with a chance to win a grand prize of a $500 gift card plus tickets to popular Galveston attractions.

Participants must register in advance at galvestonchallenge.com.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.