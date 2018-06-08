Freebie Friday: Free haircuts for dads all month and more

HOUSTON - Looking for something fun to do this weekend minus the heat and without spending a lot of money? It sounds like a tall order, but it is one consumer expert Amy Davis can fill on this Freebie Friday. All of the freebies this weekend are indoors, even fishing.

Drop a line and catch a fish inside a Bass Pro Shop or Cabela's this weekend or next from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday. You bring the kid. The store provides a stocked indoor pool and the rod. Your child will go home with a free first fish certificate and a souvenir photo download of themselves with their big catch!

Take the kiddos to Lakeshore Learning Saturday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. for the Dinosaur Discovery event. Kids can watch a model volcano erupt, enjoy a dino dig and design a dinosaur headband.

In League City, families are invited to the H2K Healthy Kids Launch party Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The brand new children's fitness center is celebrating with free demo classes and giveaways. There is limited space, so you do have to register by emailing michelle@h2kchildrenfitness.com.

Saturday evening, cool off while browsing The Market at Sawyer Yards just south of the Heights. From 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. you can wander through the studio's five buildings to see paintings, sculptures, jewelry, photography and clothing.

Take dad to get pampered any day this month at The Salon at Remington's Webster or Greenspoint campuses. Buy any service for him and get another one free. He could get a haircut and a pedicure for just $11. Appointments are recommended. To schedule an appointment at the Webster location, call 281-554-1790. Appointments are also recommended at the Salon at Remington Greenspoint Campus, which is located at 11310 Greens Crossing Blvd., Houston, TX 77067. Call 281-885-4490 to schedule your appointment.



Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.