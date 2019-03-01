Freebie Friday: Free concert, crawfish festival and more

HOUSTON - Wet weather might have you wanting to stay inside this weekend, but here are a few freebies that might lure you out for some family fun.

Kingwood Mardi Gras Festival and Parade

You don’t have to go all the way to Galveston to celebrate Mardi Gras. Kingwood has its own Mardi Gras Festival and Parade. The event is Saturday from noon to 6 p.m., and people will want to get to the Town Park Center by 2 p.m. since that is when the parade begins. There will also be music, craft vendors, foods and a kid zone.

Heights Crawfish Festival

It’s crawfish season and if you love mudbugs, then you might prefer the Heights Crawfish Festival on Saturday. The event will be on 20th Street and will feature a parade that starts at 10 a.m. Festival gates open a half-hour later. We’re told there will also be bands, drill teams, funky cars and more. Admission to the event is free. You also won’t want to miss the finals of the Idol of the Heights singing competition.

Elmer Swim School Open Swim

Want something a bit more physical? The Elmer Swim School is opening a new location in The Woodlands and they want you to help them celebrate. Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. there is an open swim. Inflatables, snow cones, a photo booth, face painting and more will also be available.

Cody Wayne Band in The Woodlands

If country music is your thing but you don’t want to be in a huge crowd, skip the rodeo and wind down your weekend with a concert in the park. Sunday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., the Cody Wayne Band will be playing at Northshore Park in The Woodlands. Don’t forget to bring a lawn chair or a blanket to sit on.

