Freebie Friday: Free comic book, the Houston Dragon Boat Festival and more

HOUSTON - Here are some free events going on around town:

Saturday is Free Comic Book Day. Several comic shops in Houston are giving away free comic books to celebrate. You can look for the closest participating store near you on the website. It's also May 4th, as in May the Fourth be with you -- or "May the force be with you" -- for Star Wars fans! Costumes are encouraged and you can expect to see a lot of stormtroopers and other Star Wars characters.

If you're looking for some fun near the water, head downtown for the Houston Dragon Boat Festival on Allen's Landing. Starting at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, beautiful dragon boats will start racing on Buffalo Bayou. It's free to watch all the races. In addition to the action on the water, there will also be cultural performances, plenty of food vendors and live music.

Have fun with the kids as they learn about robotics Saturday at the STEAM Faire. Children can explore robotics through Lego kits and many other fun learning experiences that include prizes and raffles for everyone in attendance. The event is at The Idea Lab in Spring Branch off the Katy Freeway from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Register for free on the website.

Take your best four-legged friend to the grand opening of Camp Bow Wow in the Houston Heights Saturday. From 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., they'll have live music, food and on-site pet adoptions as well as a dog biscuit bar from Kriser’s Natural Pet and a professional selfie station by Jill Garrett Photography. Camp Bow Wow is at 7232 Wynnwood Lane.

