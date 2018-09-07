Freebie Friday for Sept. 7, 2018

Consumer expert Amy Davis has a look at some of the events happening this weekend that you can enjoy for free.

Fishing in Seabrook

Grab the kids and the fishing gear and head to Seabrook for a Saturday morning fishing tournament. Everything gets started at the Pine Gully Park fishing pier at 10 a.m. The tournament is for kids in kindergarten through fifth grade. Adults can cast the line, but the child has the reel in the catch on their own. It's a catch and release tournament, so you won't get to take your catch home.

But the winner will get a $100 gift card. More info >

The Market at Sawyer Yards

This Saturday is also the second Saturday of the month. That means it's time for The Market at Sawyer Yards. You can check out arts and crafts for sale, as well as packaged specialty foods. Artists in the area also open their studios to the public. The market us from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. More info >

Second Saturday

Or try Second Saturday at The Depot in Tomball. Free games and activities kick off at 6 p.m., and the movie Peter Rabbit will play at dusk. More info >

Movies on the lawn

There are a few movies on the lawn this weekend:

"Star Wars: The Force Awakens," is playing tonight at The Square at Memorial City. More info >

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" is showing at Sugar Land Town Square Saturday night. More info >

"Black Panther" is playing on The Lawn at Baybrook Mall Saturday. More info >

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.