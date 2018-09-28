Freebie Friday for Sept. 28, 2018

HOUSTON - If you are looking to save some cash this weekend here are a few things to check out.

Free dry cleaning

You may have noticed brand new Tide Dry Cleaners all over town. They took over all of the former MW Cleaners locations. They are open 7 days a week. Tide Dry Cleaners has lockers where you can drop off or pick up your cleaning even when the store is closed. They will deliver your dry cleaning for free.

To celebrate their grand opening this weekend, everyone who stops into any of their 36 Houston-area locations Saturday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. can get two garments dry cleaned for free. And those same customers get their name entered in a raffle for free dry cleaning for a year. Two names will be drawn for that prize worth 500-bucks. To find a location near you, visit the Tide website.

Moon Garden at Discovery Green

Discovery Green will light up the night with the opening of its Moon Garden this weekend. Twenty-two illuminated spheres transform Discovery Green and Avenida Houston into a magical moonscape every night from 6 p.m. until midnight.

The opening Saturday includes a performance by Cirque la Vie. There will also be a screening of the movie "Moonstruck" starting at 7:30. Then on Sunday, take your sweetie to the "Moon Dance" for a romantic evening starting at 7:30 p.m.

Pumpkin Fest

Cornelius Nursery is celebrating fall with its Pumpkin Fest all day Saturday. Take the family for some free fun. They'll have pumpkin pie decorating, face painting, performances and giveaways. The festival starts at 9 a.m. and runs through 7 p.m. at the nursery on South Voss road.

