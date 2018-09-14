Freebie Friday for Sept. 14, 2018

HOUSTON - Here are some events happening in the Houston area that you can enjoy with the family and they won't break your budget.

Nature walk in Humble

Get out tomorrow and enjoy a Nature walk at Jesse H. Jones park and Nature Center in Humble. It starts at 10 a.m.; and it's open to everyone ages five and up. You'll go on a guided hike and learn about the plants and animals that call the nature center home. You do need a reservation. Call 281-446-8588 to reserve your spot.

More info >

Capoeira class in Midtown

Take the whole family to a free Capoeira class at Midtown Park Saturday. Kids ages 5 and up and their parents can learn the unique Afro-Brazilian martial arts Capoeira, which teaches discipline, coordination, strength and rhythm. The class starts at 10 a-m.

More info >

Free, Fit and Fun Fair in Conroe

Head to Conroe's Grand Central Park Saturday for the Free, Fit and Fun Fair at 10 a.m.

It features kids' activities, health screening, games, prizes and more. There will be free fitness classes, including zumba and goat yoga. You have to preregister for the classes. You can see the class time and registration information at this link.

More info >

Get hypnotized in Sugar Land

Hypnotist Daniel James will put you under his spell at Sugar Land Town Square in a free comedy hypnosis show that starts at 7 p.m. The show is free and open to all ages.

More info>

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.