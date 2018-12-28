Freebie Friday for Dec. 28, 2018

HOUSTON - Your kiddos have been out of school now for a week, and maybe you still have holiday guests. In today’s Freebie Friday, we've got a few ideas to get everyone out of the house.

Movie Musical Week

It’s Movie Musical Week at The Square at Memorial City. You get to watch a free movie on the big screen and enjoy free popcorn on Friday, Saturday and Sunday night.

You can bring chairs and warm blankets. Movies start at 7 p.m. They include "The Little Mermaid," "Beauty & The Beast" and "Moana."

Winter Chill Out

It's the Winter Chill Out at Memorial Park Saturday. Bring the whole family and enjoy hot chocolate, s'mores and coffee to keep you warm. Everything starts at 1 p.m.

Axelrad Art Market

Tired of the mall? Support local artists and musicians at the Axelrad Art Market this Sunday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. It's on Alabama Street and Almeda Road. Pets are welcome too!

Houston Healthy Hip Hop Workshop

Head to Levy Park on Saturday for a Houston Healthy Hip Hop Workshop from Young Audiences of Houston. It starts at 1 p.m. The park is on Eastside Street between Richmond Avenue and the Southwest Freeway.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.