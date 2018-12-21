Freebie Friday for Dec. 2, 2018

HOUSTON - Here is a rundown of some free events happening around our area this weekend.

Lantern & Lights

If you haven't checked out the downtown Lanterns & Lights in historic downtown Galveston, this is a perfect weekend to do it!

The entire 36-block district is transformed into a holiday wonderland. Be sure to check out the interactive photo frame and giant snow globe. It's open through New Year's Day.

Free Movie Night

If you want to stay in town, head over to The Square at Memorial City. Tonight is free family movie night, and free popcorn is included.

Since it's the weekend before Christmas, a classic is on tap. Disney's "A Christmas Carol" starts at 7 p.m.

Historic Wing Museum

Explore the World War II exhibit at the Commemorative Air Force Houston Wing Museum and Hangar. You can learn about American, German and Japanese military and home front life during the war.

The museum is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

