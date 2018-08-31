Freebie Friday for Aug. 31, 2018

HOUSTON - Here is a rundown of some of the fun events happening in the Houston area this weekend that won't break your budget.

In Fort Bend County you can color your weekend at Harvest Green. There's a free art market from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday with a tie-dye station, games and activities. You'll just need to bring your own shirt to dye. Sunday is community coloring day from noon to 4 p.m. Everyone is welcome to come to contribute to the community mural. Coloring books and supplies will be provided.

Friendswood is hosting an old-fashioned ice cream social on Labor Day. Head to Stevenson Park for an afternoon of ice cream, cookies, lemonade and live entertainment. It runs from three to five p.m. This year will include a special remembrance event to mark the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Harvey.

Get scavenging Saturday at Jesse H. Jones Park and Nature Center. They're hosting a scavenger hunt for kids and teens from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Anyone between the ages of five and 15 can take part, but you will have to make a reservation by calling 281-446-8588.

The kids can put their fishing skills to the test in the 34th annual Kiwanis’ fishing tournament at Creekwood Park in The Woodlands. Bring your rods, reels and lawn chair. They'll provide the bait and free snacks. The event is for toddlers and kids up to 16 years old. It starts bright and early at 7 a.m. Saturday.

