Freebie Friday: Classic cars, spring festivals and more

There are plenty of free, fun events going on around town for people to enjoy this weekend.

Gordman's Grand Openings

Off-price retail chain Gordman's is celebrating 105 new store openings with a big grand opening event at every store Saturday. The first 105 people through the door will receive a pop wallet. Random customers will receive a $105 gift card or $5 shopping cards. Doors open at 9 a.m. There are 3 Gordman’s in the Houston area: in Spring, Humble and Rosenberg.

Mustang Club of America National Car Show

If you like classic cars, specifically Ford Mustangs, head to the Lone Star Flight Museum at Houston's Ellington Airport. The Mustang Club of America National Car Show is Friday through Sunday. More than 300 Mustangs will be on display. The car show is free. Entrance to the museum is $7. Proceeds go to juvenile diabetes research.

Touch-A-Truck Saturday

Texas Children's Hospital and the Bellaire Police Department will allow kids of all ages to Touch-a-Truck Saturday. They can get up close to monster trucks, heavy equipment, high water vehicles and more at Evelyn's Park on Bellaire Boulevard from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Teen Book Con at Clear Springs HS

Teens who love to read are encouraged to go to the Teen Book Con at Clear Springs High School Saturday. From 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., you'll have a chance to hear and meet from some of your favorite authors or discover new ones. Admission is free, but you do need to register at Eventbrite.com/teenbookcon.

MFAH Spring Festival

If you haven't been to the Museum of Fine Arts in a while, Saturday is a good time to visit. It’s MFAH’s Spring Festival, celebrating colors. There will be free art making, games, music and even cake from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. tomorrow. Museum admission is free for kids 12 and younger.

