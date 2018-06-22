Freebie Friday: Beer, arcade games, family campout, more

HOUSTON - The heavy rain may have kept you from venturing out much this week, but we should get to dry out this weekend.

Consumer expert Amy Davis has rounded up some cool events to help you have fun in the sun for Freebie Friday.

Wake up Saturday for Art in the Park at Bellaire's Evelyn's Park from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m., where your child can make a patriotic pinwheel for free.

It's also National Day of Play. Gymboree is hosting kids for free music and play at its Memorial Drive location near Dairy Ashford. You can get in for free from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., but space is limited, so you have to call ahead to reserve your spot. The phone number is (713) 953-0444.

Head to the lawn of Sugar Land Town Square for a Summer Family Campout Saturday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Nature and Eclectic Outdoors will set up an "interactive campsite" with tents, games, s'mores and even lawn fishing.

Karbach Brewing Company is inviting everyone for Summer in the City Saturday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. The free event is dog- and kid-friendly, but you have to reserve your spot online. The first 150 people to register get beer tokens, food and a Summer in the City T-shirt.

Carry the party into the next day with Free Play Sundays at the Conservatory on Prairie in downtown Houston. From 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., you can play the arcade machines for free and enjoy happy hour prices in the beer garden.

