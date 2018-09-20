Free credit freezes start Friday

HOUSTON - Beginning Friday, it will be free to freeze your credit at all three bureaus no matter where you live in the United States.

Free freezes were signed into law in May by President Donald Trump.

Before, in Texas, it would cost you $30.83 to freeze your credit at all three bureaus. You would pay the same to unfreeze it.

A credit freeze restricts access to your credit file, making it harder for identity thieves to open new accounts in your name. Usually, you get a PIN to use when you want to unfreeze your account if you need to apply for credit.

The new law also makes it free to freeze your child's account if they are under 16, until they are old enough to use credit.

We'll post some links on this article when the three bureaus post credit freeze pages Friday.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.