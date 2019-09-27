Embrace the first official weekend of fall with these 6 fun, free things to do

HOUSTON - Here are some fun, free things to do this weekend around town.

Fall Market by the Creek

Champions Forest Baptist Church is hosting its Fall Market by the Creek today from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Stop by to check out handmade goods, freshly prepared food items, home decor, and more. Admission is free.

Address: 15555 Stuebner Airline Rd, Houston TX 77069

Insomnia Art Gallery Glow-in-the-Dark show

Insomnia Art Gallery is hosting the final viewing of its glow in the dark show. Admission and free and all ages are welcome to attend Saturday at 6 p.m.

Address: 708 Telephone Rd., Houston TX 77023

Free Yoga

Indoor soccer bar Pitch 25 has free yoga on Sunday at 10 a.m. You just have to bring your own yoga mat, towel and water to 2120 Walker Street.

Get your four-legged-friends in on your weekend fun at "Bark in the Park" Saturday at Washington on the Brazos State Park. You can bring your leashed dog to have a fun time and partake in different activities, including police demos, pet training and contests from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tomball is celebrating all things 1960 at its second annual Groovfest Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Railroad Depot in downtown Tomball. Admission and parking are both free.

Islamic Center for Human Development neighborhood event

The 5th Ward Islamic Center for Human Development is hoping to put the "neighbor" back in "neighborhood" at its event Saturday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. There will be free food and drinks, a chance to register to vote, and several workshops to help get you more connected with the community.

Address: Fifth Ward Jam Park, 3705 Lyons Ave

