Does the IRS owe you money?

The IRS may owe you money, and if you don't claim it by Tax Day, April 17, you will lose it.

The federal agency is sitting on more than $1.1 billion that taxpayers never claimed from 2014, but the chance to retroactively get it expires after three years.

Texas has the most taxpayers who are owed money; more than 108,000 Texans with total potential refunds of $122 million, according to the IRS.

To find out if you are owed money, you can call or check your refund status online or call the IRS toll-free at 800-829-1040.

If you are owed money, you will have to file for the years you are due a refund to collect the money.



