Does 'Chop Champ' cut the mustard?

A person tries the Chop Champ at their home in Houston on Sept. 10, 2018.

HOUSTON - We all know salads are good for us, but there's nothing fast about preparing them. Washing and cutting up all those vegetables takes time. Consumer expert Amy Davis is testing the Chop Champ that promises to save you time in the kitchen.

The commercial really does make salad prep look so easy. Davis tried to duplicate the results with the help of viewer Joel Reyna.

"It is a lot of work," said Reyna. "You have to peal. You have to chop."

Reyna said he makes a salad two-to-three times a week. It's why the Chop Champ's promise to make the chore more efficient was enticing. Davis brought the veggies and the product.

Reyna volunteered the labor. He just didn't realize it would be hard labor.

The Chop Champ commercial claimed that you can just add all of your vegetables to a bowl that doubles as a strainer. Put the enclosed lid on the bowl and flip it over. You can then use a knife to slice through the guides on the bowl, slicing everything inside.

The commercial said you can just pile all of your vegetables in the bowl to wash them before you get started, but Reyna worried just rinsing them wouldn't be adequate.

"I, myself, normally scrub and wash vegetables thoroughly," he said.

Once he washed everything, Reyna loaded the vegetables into the Chop Champ bowl, covered it with the top and flipped it over. He started slicing with the knife that came along with the set.

"It's kind of hard, to be honest with you," Reyna said, as he struggled to get the plastic knife through the vegetables.

He switched out the plastic knife for one of his regular kitchen butcher knives and ran it through the guides on the Chop Champ bowl four times. When he flipped the bowl back over and lifted the lid, it was as if he hadn't even tried to cut most of the vegetables.

"The carrots, some celery, the bell pepper, the onion," Reyna held up each one to show that they were all still intact.

The Chop Champ also comes with an herb stripper. It is essentially small holes that help you remove the leaves from the stems. They worked well on kale, but not at all on herbs with smaller leaves like rosemary and kale.

For the final test, Reyna tried to make even slices on a personal size watermelon. Unfortunately, that, too, was a fail.

"I would just go back to the old-fashioned way of cutting my veggies on a cutting board," said Reyna.

Davis paid $14.88 for the Chop Champ at Walmart, but Reyna said it's not worth the price.

