HOUSTON - If you want to get paid to jet-set around the world, here’s your chance.

Delta Airlines is hiring a thousand flight attendants this year. No pay information is listed on Delta's site, but the company said one of the perks is its employees can fly all over the globe at reduced fares.

Delta offers service to 52 countries on six continents.

You can apply on the Delta Airlines website.



