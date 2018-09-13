Cookin' Time With H-E-B: Tuscan Ribeyes

Here are three recipes from the kitchens of H-E-B that were featured on KPRC2 News Midday on Sept. 13, 2018.

Tuscan Ribeyes

Serves: 4

Ingredients

4 H-E-B Prime 1 Ribeyes

2 Tbsp Adam's Reserve Cacio e Pepe Bread Dipper Seasoning

1/3 cup(s) Rustico Unfiltered Extra Virgin Olive Oil, divided

1 1/4 Tsp Central Market 4 Leaf Aged Balsamic Vinegar

1 Tsp salt, to taste

1 Tsp fresh cracked black pepper, to taste

Instructions

1. Mix 1/4 cup olive oil and balsamic vinegar to create marinade.

2. Place steaks and marinade in container or sealable bag and allow to marinate at least 2

hours up to overnight.

3. Allow steaks to come to room temperature, at least 20 minutes, before cooking. Preheat H-E-B Connect 12-inch Non-Stick or Stainless Steel Skillet over medium heat with remaining olive oil.

4. Remove steaks from marinade, season with bread dipper, salt, and pepper. For medium steaks: carefully place in skillet and cook 5 to 7 minutes, depending on thickness.

5. Let steaks rest 5 minutes, top with Sundried Tomato Finishing Butter.

Creamy Asiago Truffle Mashed Potatoes

Serves: 8

Ingredients

3 Lb red potatoes, cleaned and cut into 2-inch cubes

3/4 cup(s) H-E-B Heavy Whipping Cream

1/4 cup(s) Central Market European Style Unsalted Butter, melted

1/2 cup(s) H-E-B Shredded Asiago Cheese

1/2 Tbsp Sabatino Tartufi Truffle Rosemary Salt, more to taste

1/2 Tbsp fresh cracked black pepper, more or less to taste

Instructions

1. Place prepared potatoes in 12-quart H-E-B Connect Stainless Steel Stockpot, cover potatoes with 1 to 2-inches warm water. Place on stovetop and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to simmer, stirring occasionally, until potatoes are fork tender, about 10 minutes. Reserve 1 cup potato water, drain remaining.

2. Add cream and butter to pot, bring to simmer. Add potatoes, mashing until smooth. Add remaining ingredients and reserved water for desired consistency. Cover and place on low heat for 5 minutes, until everything is warmed.

Sun-dried Tomato Finishing Butter

Serves: 8

Ingredients

1/4 cup(s) Central Market European Style Unsalted Butter,

room temperature

2 Cosi Come Semi Dried Red Datterino Tomatoes, minced

1/2 Tsp parsley, finely minced

1 Tbsp roasted garlic cloves, minced

1 anchovy filet, minced, optional

1 Tsp Adam's Reserve Classic Italian Bread Dipper

Instructions

1. Combine all ingredients in medium bowl.

2. Refrigerate up to 2 weeks in air tight container.

3. Serve over steak, grilled meats and vegetables.

Chef's Note: Roasted garlic can quickly be made by cutting the top 1/4-inch off of a head of garlic, wrapping it in foil with 2 Tablespoons olive oil, and placing it in the oven at 350°F for 20 to 25 minutes.

