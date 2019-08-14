Cola-Cola springs into the holidays with cinnamon, cranberry twist on Coke, Sprite

Coca-Cola is hoping by the end of next month you'll be ready to abandon your pumpkin spiced lattes and jump into some winter flavors.
The soft drink company is planning to launch a version of its iconic soda flavored with cinnamon on September 30.
Confirmed! Cinnamon Coca-Cola will be out this winter in the US! This flavor debuted as a Zero Coke variant in the UK last winter. And a fun fact: Cola is a mix between citrus and brown spice flavors. Coca-Cola leans more toward the spice side and Pepsi leans more toward citrus. Adding extra cinnamon flavor will kick up that brown spice an extra notch.
If you're wondering how it tastes, cola aficionados in the U.K. have already given it the thumbs up.
Coca-Cola Zero Sugar was such a big hit there last year, Coke decided to bring it stateside.
There's no word yet on whether we'll get the zero-sugar version, full sugar version, or perhaps both.
One thing we do know is it will only be for a limited time. After that, it will either return in subsequent years, or leave visitors to the World of Coca-Cola Museum asking "why?" when they sample it at the end of the tour.
Coke also plans to launch a winter spiced cranberry variant of Sprite at the same time.
