Prom fashions on the cheap that look like a million bucks

HOUSTON - Prom season is just a few weeks away. If you've got a teenage girl in your house, you may already be dreading the credit card bill you'll get by the time she is outfitted for the milestone event.

Consumer expert Amy Davis is showing you where to look for cheap prom fashions that look like a million bucks.

"Finding your prom dress is sort of the high school equivalent of finding your wedding dress," Jen Meneely, one part of the blog Too Cheap Blondes said.

"I know a lot girls spend between $300 and $500 on the dress, the shoes, the purse, and that's very easy to do," explained her thrifty partner Pippa.

For the biggest savings, the pair says you should scour local thrift stores.

"This dress came from the family Thrift Outlet. It was only $2. Everything in the outlet is priced at $2," Pippa said.

There are 5 Family Thrift Outlets in Houston.

Don't forget good ol' Goodwill. It's where the ladies found a Jovani brand dress for $24.99.

"If you go online and research this brand, these retail for about $700, so $24.99 is definitely a deal," Pippa said.

While you're online, check out The Real Real where you can rent formal dresses. And eBay is a gold mine.

"Look up one of your favorite name brands," Pippa sadi. "And you have thousands and thousands of dresses to search from."

Pippa found a dress on eBay for $30 that retails for $375.

"Most of these dresses have been worn once," Jenn said. "Many of them never at all."

A step up from thrift stores and eBay are high end consignment shops. At the Salvation Army's upcoming pop-up Chic Boutique, gowns are sorted and separated to make it easier to find what you want.

"You don't have to dig like at a normal thrift store where you're gonna have your evening gowns mixed in with your everyday work wear," Jenn said.

The Chic Boutique opens for four days beginning April 18 in Uptown Park. They've got accessories and fashions from the closets of Houston socialites.

"For example, this Tony Bowls dress is brand new and it still has the tags on it. The original price was $800. And they are asking, here at the Chic Boutique, $125 for this dress," Jenn said, showing Davis.

At thrift stores, you can expect to save about 80 to 90 percent of what you would pay retail for the dresses. At consignment stores and the Chic Boutique, you can expect to spend about $100 to $125 for a dress.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.