BMW recalls thousands of vehicles over fire risk

HOUSTON - BMW is recalling almost 48,000 2011 and 2012 BMW, Mini, and Rolls Royce vehicles because the auxiliary water pump could fail and cause a circuit board to overheat, which could lead to a fire.

The automaker recommends that owners of the affected vehicles park them outdoors until the recall work has been performed. Dealers will replace the pump for free, but the parts are not yet available.

