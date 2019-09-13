Big Diaper Blowout: Where to buy cheap diapers right now

HOUSTON - It’s a good time to stock up on diapers.

Here is where you can save right now:

In case you missed it, Amazon’s September Baby Sale is half over. Luckily, you still have time to save money on items you need if you have a little one in your house. There are various deals and discounts on all things baby, but we picked the best diaper deals we could find.

You can take $25 off this Pampers diaper bundle. It includes 198 Size 1 diapers, 186 Size 2 diapers and 12 packages of wipes. The regular price is $123.25. After you add the coupon at check-out, you’ll pay only $98.25. That makes each diaper about 26 cents. The same bundle will cost you $119.57 at Walmart. That’s a savings of $21.32.

This Huggies bundle comes with 84 Huggies Little Snugglers diapers in newborn and 288 Natural Care unscented baby wipes. When you add the $10 off coupon at checkout, you’ll pay $23.25. The same diapers and wipes are $34.24 at Walmart at the time of this writing.

Not to be outdone, Costco is giving you $9 off its Huggies Plus boxes of diapers up to 198 count. You do need a Costco membership to see the retail price online. You can buy up to 5 boxes using the $9 coupon through Sept. 29.

