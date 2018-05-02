Best restaurant apps for free food

HOUSTON - The only thing sweeter than an ice cream treat is one that's free! You can get free ice cream and a lot of other food by downloading some restaurant apps on your smartphone. Consumer expert Amy Davis found some of the best freebies.

Download the Dairy Queen Texas app and get a free mini Blizzard offer instantly.

Sonic gives you a free slush when you sign up for its app.

You can choose one of 31 flavors for your free scoop of ice cream when you add the Baskin Robbins app to your phone.

By signing up for My Panera Rewards through its app, you'll receive deal alerts, a free birthday treat and immediately you get a free pastry welcome reward.

BJ's Brewhouse will give a free mini pizookie when you register for a rewards account through its app. Then you can earn more rewards each time you visit the restaurant.

The Chili's app keeps on giving! Sign up and you can get free chips and salsa or a non-alcoholic drink every time you visit.

At TGI Friday's, you'll get an offer emailed to you for a free appetizer or dessert when you add the app.

Whataburger's app doesn't give you a freebie as soon as you sign up, but you can get a free food item after every 5 visits. Choose from a shake, a medium fry or a honey butter chicken biscuit, among other items.

Here are more apps that don't give you free stuff instantly, but let you work up to big rewards:

Sign up for the Jamba Juice app and you can get a free smoothie on your birthday and $3 off your first order.

Grab the Burger King app for up to $30 in coupons instantly.

Sign up for the Quizno's app, and you will receive a free 4-inch sub. when you buy chips and a fountain drink.

Add the Steak 'n Shake app to your phone, and you will get a regular-sized shake for free with the first purchase you make from the app.

Download My Aunti Anne's Pretzel Perks and get a free pretzel after your first purchase.

Receive a free beverage when you sign up for Dunkin' Donuts' reward program. You do have to sign up with a gift card or load one for at least $2. You will also earn a DD perk on your birthday and for every 200 points you earn.

When you sign up for the McDonald's app, you will have access to free food and coupon offers. For example, on Fridays, you can receive a free medium-sized fry with any purchase.

Keep in mind that you are required to give up some of your personal information when you register for these rewards programs. Some people open a second email account just so all of the marketing emails don't clutter up their main inbox. You may also consider not giving your actual birth date. If the restaurant's account is hacked, the hackers won't have all of your information.

