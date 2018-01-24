Best Grocery Buys: Jan. 24, 2018

HOUSTON - As you plan your weekly grocery shopping, plan to stop by an H-E-B.

They have fresh boneless pork loin and Hill Country Fare split chicken breasts both for $1 a pound. You do need to buy $10 of other items, and you are limited to two packages of each.

H-E-B also has a 3-pound bag of Honeycrisp apples for $1.98. That is just 66 cents a pound.

At Randall's, beginning Wednesday through next Tuesday, you can pick up a jar of Skippy peanut butter, a loaf of Mrs. Baird's bread and a package of Pepperidge Farms cookies for $5.

Aldi has avocados this week for 39 cents each.

