Beer pong waste a thing of the past? Ball launches aluminum cups to cut down on party trash

HOUSTON - In an effort to bring sustainable fun to house parties, the drink ware brand Ball is upping the beer pong game with reusable cups.

The aluminum cups are shaped like the infamous red cups typically used for the drinking game.

And being environmentally friendly isn't the only bonus -- since the cups are made from aluminum, they will keep drinks colder longer.

The drink ware goes on sale next month and will cost 25 cents each -- which is pretty costly compared to a package of 50 Solo cups. But these can be used forever and won't break from overly aggressive beer pong games.

Ball is also teaming up with several major venues to test out replacing plastic cups with the aluminum substitute.



