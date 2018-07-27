Beauty freebies you can score this weekend

HOUSTON - Sephora has a beauty giveaway this weekend. Just show up at any store Friday through Sunday to get yours.

There are nine different masks to choose from the Sephora Collection. There is no purchase necessary and you don't even have to be a member of Sephora's loyalty program.

Pucker up for National Lipstick Day this Sunday! Take your pouty lips to any MAC Cosmetics store or MAC counter inside a department store for a free lipstick. You can choose from nine shades.

READ: How to score a free, full-size MAC lipstick Sunday

There is no purchase necessary to get the full-size lipstick, but supplies are limited.

You can also get a free tube online when you make a $25 purchase.





