Banks with the most customer complaints

HOUSTON - Do you love your bank? If you're looking to make a change, it might help to know which banks get the most complaints from customers.

Website LendEDU looked at all of the complaints made to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau in 2018 and sorted them based on the banking complaints per billions of dollars in deposits.

The good news? Of the top 20 banks with the most complaints in the U.S., only six that have branches in our area made the list.

Of those, Regions Bank had the most complaints, followed by Comerica, Bank of America, BB&T, then JP Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo.

If you have a problem with your bank that you want to report, there are two agencies you should contact. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency has an easy website to remember. It's just www.helpwithmybank.gov.

You should also file your complaint with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. The agency keeps track of bad practices and trends at U.S. financial institutions.



