Back 2 School: Four tips to help keep your kids organized this school year

HOUSTON - Back to school means we're all busier with homework, making lunches and getting out the door on time each morning. Jane McCullough of Simply Maven is using the hottest organizing craze to calm chaotic households as families slip into their back to school routines.

Japanese organizing consultant Marie Kondo's Netflix series debuted in March. It's all about decluttering your life and your home, keeping only those items that bring you joy. For most parents, all the forms and paperwork their kids bring home from school definitely do not "spark joy."

As a responsible parent, though, you probably shouldn't just throw them away. McCullough showed KPRC 2 consumer expert Amy Davis how to corral the three areas in your home that suffer most when kids go back to school.

What to do with all that paper

From permission slips, reminders and schedules to snack lists, parents are buried in paper the first week of school. McCullough says you should immediately toss or recycle any papers your child brings home that you don't need. What's left should go into one of three folders:

1) The "to-do" folder: items you need to sign, return or get back fairly quickly.

2) The "reference" folder: This is for school calendars, directories and other papers you will need during the school year.

3) The "important documents" folder: papers like shot records and report cards.

Your child's artwork also has a place. It can be a box or a folder - whatever you choose - but it has a home. When it gets full, save just three to four pieces of art to make room for more.

After School Snacks

Make them easy to access so kids can help themselves to snacks you want them to eat. Pick a shelf they can easily reach, and stock it with healthy go-to goodies.

Clothes, Closets & Drawers

The Konmari method is big on folding. Kids can learn it too, so they and you can see all of their clothes in their drawers, instead of stacking clothes in piles. In the closet -- like everywhere in your home -- like items go with like items. Hang jeans next to one another. Jackets and heavier clothing also go together in one section of your closet.

"Friends go with Friends"

McCullough said this is an easy way to get your kids to understand that you should put like items with like items. Hair bows all go in one place. If you truly buy into the whole Marie Kondo minimalism, you can apply this to everything in your home.

"Put all your scissors in one place," explained McCullough. "Then you know where the home is for your scissors. And you can also see whether you've got 10 pairs of scissors, five pairs of scissors. How many pairs of scissors do you need?"

