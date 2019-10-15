Put to the test: Can a $10 brow pen compare to a $24 one?

Bella Brow is a microblading eyebrow pen that is supposed to give you the same whispy, hair-like strokes as microblading, but it comes off with make-up remover.

HOUSTON - Big, beautiful, full brows are in right now. Women are paying big bucks for brow tinting, microblading and even brow extensions. (Yes, that's a thing. Google it.)

There is an easier way. Consumer expert Amy Davis picked up a $10 As Seen on TV product called Bella Brow. It's a microblading eyebrow pen that is supposed to give you the same wispy, hair-like strokes as microblading, but it comes off with make-up remover.

Product: Bella Brow

The Claim: Bella Brow gives you fuller, more natural-looking brows in seconds.

The Test: Viewer Carrie Bond agreed to do one of her eyebrows with Bella Brow. She used another product called Kabrow on her other eyebrow. She purchased Kabrow at Ulta for $24.

The Results: Bella Brow went on smoother and faster than Kabrow (1:03 versus 1:26). Bella Brow's applicator is a four-pronged brush designed to mimic hair. Bond was using a mascara brush to achieve that look with the Kabrow product after she applied it. The Bella Brow took one less step.

Bond preferred the darker, more defined look of Bella Brow. The product that comes in four shades, is also waterproof and smudge-proof.

Verdict: True

