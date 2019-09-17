Can this product really turn your garden hose into a pressure washer?

We all get grimy driveways, sidewalks, decks and fences. It's nothing a pressure washer can't remove, But those can be pricey and hard to manage.

KPRC 2 consumer expert Amy Davis asked Timbergrove homeowner Ronald Lineberger to test the TurboJet Power Washer.

It's a $20 water hose attachment that claims it can turn any water hose into a powerful pressure washer.

Product: TurboJet Power Washer

Claims:

Turn your ordinary hose into a powerful pressure washer. It even gets down into cracks and crevices. Not even weeds can withstand its awesome power.

Test:

Lineberger used his gas-powered pressure washer on three different surfaces. He used the TurboJet in the same dirty areas to compare the results. On the concrete, the wood fence and the wood deck, Lineberger could not get the surfaces as clean with the TurboJet as he did with the pressure washer. The TurboJet also took much longer and required him to stoop over while cleaning his deck.

Verdict:

Thumbs down. Linebarger said he could not use the TurboJet on areas that need heavy-duty cleaning. He would consider using it for windows and his vehicle, areas where he would not use the high-powered pressure washer.

