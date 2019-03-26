As seen on TV Tuesday: Testing the Egg Sitter Seat Cushion

The makers of the Egg Sitter Seat Cushion claim it conforms to your shape and absorbs the pressure so well you can sit on an egg without breaking it.

HOUSTON - Bleachers, wooden benches or chairs ... anywhere you sit for long periods of time can be uncomfortable.

The Egg Sitter Seat Cushion commercial is all about the egg test.

"You want me to sit on this egg?" asks a woman in the ad. "OK. I can't believe I'm doing this. And I'm not even feeling it!" she says as she sits on top of an egg resting on the Egg Sitter.

We recreated the test in our station lobby. One after another, our KPRC2 colleagues sat on the egg.

"It didn't break!" exclaimed Derek Stokely when he stood up to see the egg still intact.

"Well I've had children, but I've never laid an egg," said meteorologist Britta Merwin, laughing as she sat on the egg.

In all, six people and even Tex, our KPRC2 pup, sat on the egg. The Egg Sitter cradled and cushioned the raw egg so it didn't break under the weight.

But we asked if any of our volunteers actually use the cushion for comfort

"I don't know if it really makes a difference," said Britta.

It seems the gimmick reels them in, but after the novelty of sitting on an egg wears off, the Egg Sitter may not keep them in their seats.

For our final test, we recreated another part of the Egg Sitter commercial.

In the spot, they push a bowl down on the egg and it still doesn't crack. But in our test, the egg finally caved with a crunch.

The Egg Sitter cost us $39.88 at Walmart. If you have back problems, and it hurts your back to sit, you should give it a try.

