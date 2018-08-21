As Seen On TV Tuesday: Air Curler

A woman in Houston, Texas, tests the Air Curler on her daughter's hair Aug. 20, 2018.

HOUSTON - If you've got a girl, back-to-school shopping probably also included bows, barrettes and headbands. You can't forget about the hair.

Consumer expert Amy Davis tested the Air Curler for this edition of As Seen on TV Tuesday. The product promises curls in seconds without a hot iron. Davis found the contraption on Amazon for $21.99.

The Air Curler attaches to the barrel of most hair dryers. Without a good fit, it falls off and won't work.

Davis took the Air Curler to 7-year-old Juliette Baker. She tends to her own long locks before school each morning.

"I leave it down and just put like a bow right here to keep it out of my eyes," Juliette said as she pointed to her head.

She has straight hair, but she admits she'd like to try some curls like the ones shown in the Air Curler commercial.

The instructions say your roots should be dry and your hair damp when you use the device. Juliette's mom added some mousse to her daughter's hair and was ready to give the product a try.

Segments of Juliette's hair were placed into the bucket part of the Air Curler and the dryer was turned on for about 15 seconds. Her hair twisted around inside like a tornado. When the dryer was turned off, a little ringlet slid out of the bucket.

It took about a half-hour to curl all of Juliette's thick hair, and the results were much better than her mom, Jessica Baker, had imagined.

"I didn't think it was gonna work at all," she said.

After some practice, the Air Curler was easy enough for Juliette to handle herself, and mom doesn't have to worry about burns.

"The other way to curl her hair is to use the curlers or the curling iron," said Jessica Baker. "She always complains that the curlers are too hot sitting on her head."

Juliette gave the Air Curler two thumbs up.

