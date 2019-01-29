As seen on TV: Does Piggy Pop make cool Super Bowl snacks?

Sausage kolaches or pigs in a blanket are a versatile southern snack. You can have them for breakfast, hors d'oeurves or anytime. Now a new "As seen on TV" bake pan is letting you get fancy.

Now a new "As seen on TV" bake pan is letting you get fancy. You might think that you can't improve pigs in a blanket, but the silicone baking pan called Piggy Pop claims to kick em up a notch.

Pigskin was what popped into Jodi Gulley's mind when saw Piggy Pop at her Kroger store in Spring.

"And I was thinking those would be cute for a Super Bowl party," Gulley said.

Piggy Pop is a silicone banking pan that molds your pigs in a blanket into the shape of little plump pigs.

The instructions call for pancake mix that you pour into the mold. Gulley filled them about two-thirds full, and then added the sausages.

"Trying to make sure that the molds did not overflow was a bit of a learning curve," she explained.

Gulley experimented before her on-screen debut, and she learned the little piggies need some cushion on their backsides

"I needed to put a little bit more (pancake batter) over the top of the sausages in the molds to make sure the piggy has a whole bottom," she said.

Pop them in the oven on 425 for about 12 minutes. Gulley said you should give them three to four minutes to cool to prevent any accidental decapitations. Then just pop them out and pop them in your mouth.

Gulley doubts Piggy Pop saves her time like the package claims, but it's an easy way to make an old favorite fun and new.

"They are pretty cute and tasty, and they were pretty easy too!" she said, giving the product a thumbs up.

You can get Piggy Pop at WalMart and Kroger for $9.99.

