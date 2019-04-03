Applebee's offering $1 strawberry margaritas

HOUSTON - Most people can agree it’s hard to turn down anything for a dollar.

The dollar menus at fast-food restaurants may not have the best selection, but when you don’t want to spend a lot do need to satisfy a craving, it’s the way to go.

Applebee’s is getting in on the dollar menu action by offering $1 strawberry margaritas.

According to the Applebee’s website, the “Dollarita” is served in a 10-ounce mug, will come with a piece of Twizzlers licorice as the straw and will be served through the month of April.

Of course, if a $1 margarita at Applebee’s doesn’t sound like your kind of cocktail, there are plenty of other places to get a margarita around Houston (per your suggestion).

Check out our reader-submitted list of where to get the best margarita in Houston – it's worth noting that those margs may be delicious but they probably won’t cost a dollar.

