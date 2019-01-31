Another recall issued for infant ibuprofen

HOUSTON - A major drug maker is once again recalling the liquid ibuprofen it made for Walmart, CVS and Family Dollar stores.

The concern is that the bottles were made with a higher concentration of ibuprofen than what is on the label, so even if you are giving your baby the proper dosage, they could overdose.

Increased levels of ibuprofen could cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and even kidney damage. This latest recall is in addition to the recall issued back in November for the same reason.

The new recall includes these three batches:

RECALLED BATCHES

• Walmart sells the recalled product under the “Equate” label and the National Drug Code (NDC) 49035-125-23; the products being withdrawn have the lot numbers 00717005A, 00717009A, 00717015A and 00717024A on their label.

• CVS offers it under the “CVS Health” label, with the recalled products bearing the NCD number 59779-925-23 and the lot numbers 4718, 00717006A and 00717024A.

• At Family Dollar, it's sold under the “Family Wellness” label with the NCD 55319-250-23 and lot number 00717024A.

For more information about the recall, consumers can call Tris-Pharma at 732-940-0358, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. Eastern- 5 p.m. Pacific.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.