Amazon launches in-car delivery for Prime members

Volvo Cars adds in-car delivery by Amazon Key to its expanding range of connected services.

HOUSTON - As of Tuesday, Volvo-owning Amazon Prime customers can now opt to have their packages delivered to the trunk of their vehicle.

The service, which is available in 37 U.S. cities, including Houston, provides delivery drivers with a one-time digital access code through keyless entry technology to unlock the Volvo's trunk and drop off the package.

When customers are checking out, Volvo owners will have the option to select their car as their preferred delivery location.

When the process is done, the Prime customer will receive a notification through their Volvo On Call app.

