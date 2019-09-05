All of Houston's liquidation warehouses where you can score stuff for cheap

We've told you about several liquidation warehouses in Houston, but one of the businesses is changing up its business model.

HOUSTON - Name brand, brand new products on deep discount. We've told you about several liquidation warehouses in Houston, but one of the businesses is changing up its business model.

Caffey Enterprises is making it easier and sometimes cheaper for you to shop its products. Instead of driving to the South Houston warehouse to check out the goods, now you can log on and name the price you want to pay for items they post in online auctions twice a month.

From brand new refrigerators and stoves to still-in-the-box miter saws and mattresses, Caffey Enterprises has nearly 1500 items in its auction that starts Saturday, Sept. 7 at 11 a.m.

Mark Caffey takes pictures of everything in the warehouse and posts them online at www.4csauction.com for auctions that last a week, starting the first and third Saturday of each month.

"You basically pick what you want to spend," Caffey explained. "Then if you get outbid, you get an email and you have the decision if you want to up the bid or shop for something else."

Most of the items for sale are overstock or returned products from retailers like Macy's, Kohl's, Costo, Target, JC Penney, Lowes, Home Depot, Wal-Mart and Sam's Club.

"Either the buyer bought too much for the season or it's a slow mover and they've gotta make room for the new items that are coming in," explained Caffey. "They'll liquidate it and then we end up getting it."

They're selling some big items on consignment, like a vintage Mercury Cougar, an old Blazer, a forklift and even a port-a-potty.

Everything is sold as-is with no warranties, other than what the manufacturer might provide.

"The whole week prior to the auction, it's open for preview," Caffey said. "So they can come in and inspect the boxes, inspect, you know, the lawnmower... make sure it's what they want."

The next auction starts this Saturday at 11 a.m. online. It is open for one week. If your bid wins, you have to go pick up your item by Monday or Tuesday the following week at 1001 Dumont Street.

If you like the thrill of the hunt at liquidation warehouses, you can check out all of them in the area.

Caffey Enterprises

1001 Dumont Street

South Houston, TX 77587

Facebook.com/pages/category/Apparel---Clothing/Caffey-Enterprises-1366004056834415/

Online Auction: www.4csauction.com

Treasurez for Less

Click2houston.com/consumer/houston-warehouse-sells-brand-new-treasurez-at-big-discounts

303 Wells Fargo Drive

Houston, Texas,77090

Facebook.com/groups/675466772613507/

Sheffield & Sheffield

Click2houston.com/consumer/humble-warehouse-sells-new-merchandise-at-low-prices

8717 Humble Westfield Rd Building 2

Humble, TX 77338, USA

Ssliquidation.com

Southwest Surplus

Click2houston.com/consumer/here-is-where-you-can-get-all-types-of-furniture-decor-starting-at-5

7700 North Freeway

Houston, TX 77037

Swsurplus.com/hotel-furniture-liquidators/

The Liquidation Location

Theliquidationlocation.com

12227 Highway 6

Santa Fe, Texas 77510

