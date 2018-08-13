ALDI adding more organic products to meet demand of health conscious customers

HOUSTON - As more consumers opting for more organic food, alternative milk products, kombucha and convenient healthy food, ALDI supermarkets have announced plans to expand its selection of healthy products.

The national grocer which has more than two dozen stores throughout the Houston area, said 20 percent of its products in every store will be new compared to last year. The focus of its rollout will be on fresh and healthy products.

Some of the items ALDI plans to introduce including organic meats, salad bowls, sliced fruits and gourmet cheeses.

“We know people lead busy lives, so we’re making it even easier for them to purchase everything on their shopping list at ALDI while still saving money,” said Jason Hart, CEO of ALDI.

The additional product rollout is expected to continue throughout early next year.



