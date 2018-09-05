Add this app to your phone to rack up rewards while you grocery shop

HOUSTON - If you like to save money, you'll like the Fetch Rewards app.

Once you install it on your smartphone, you just snap pictures of your grocery store receipts to get points.

A thousand reward points are equal to $1, and you can use your points to get gift cards to retailers like Amazon, Sephora, Old Navy and AMC Theaters.

You can earn more points if you buy specific products that are featured in the app. The app scans your receipt looking for those products, so there is no extra work for you.

If you're already using a rewards app like Ibotta, you can use Fetch Rewards along with it to get money and gift cards from both apps on the same receipts.

If you use referral code D7UHA when you sign up, you'll get an automatic 2000 points before you even scan your first receipt.

