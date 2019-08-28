8 discounts your college student needs to know about

HOUSTON - If you've got a college student, you are probably getting calls and texts asking for more money.

If that's the case, you need to make sure your child knows about these best discounts and freebies for college students.

Apple

Right now, when they buy a Mac or an iPad, they'll get free Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones worth $350.

Apple Music Student is half the price of its regular streaming service at just $4.99 a month.

Spotify

Students can sign up for Spotify Premium for just $4.99 a month, and they will get Showtime and Hulu for free. That's a savings of $22 a month. They can get a free drink with any purchase any time they visit Chick-fil-A and Chipotle and show their college ID.

Amazon

Amazon Music Unlimited is only $.99 a month for college students. They'll have access to over 50 million songs. And if they join Amazon Prime Student, the first six months are free. Then the membership is $59.99 a year, which is half the price of the regular Amazon Prime.

Microsoft Office

Why buy pricey software when you can get free Office 365 Education, which gives you access to the online versions of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Microsoft Teams and other Office apps for free. You just need a valid school email address.

Best Buy

Best Buy offers student discounts on everything from laptops to mini-fridges. To get the discounts, you need to create or sign into your My Best Buy account, then sign up for student deals.

Food

At most Chick-fil-A and Chipotle restaurants, when you show your student ID, you get a free drink with any order.

For more discounts, Retail Me Not has compiled an exhaustive list of businesses that offer discounts on everything from clothing to electronics.

