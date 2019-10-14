7 time-saving cleaning hacks you need to know

ORLANDO, Fla. - The average woman spends two hours and 15 minutes a day on household chores. But there are some tricks to help streamline the process that will save you some time.

Scrubbing … dusting … washing …. You know the drill. Cleaning isn't always fun. But with a few tricks, you'll get it done fast with flawless results.

First: try using olive oil to clean stainless steel surfaces, such as appliances and pots. Put some oil on a soft cloth and rub in a circular motion.

Next: use vinegar and baking soda for tubs and toilets. Mix one cup vinegar, half a cup of baking soda and hot water. Let it sit for five minutes and this mixture will basically do the cleaning for you.

Hack number three: dust electronics with coffee filters. They're perfect for cleaning TV screens and computer monitors without leaving behind residue fibers like rags do.

A hairdryer can eliminate water rings on furniture. Use a high heat setting and aim at the spot.

Hack number five: disinfect a dirty sponge by squeezing it out and microwaving it on high for a minute.

Detox your garbage disposal with lemons or limes. Simply cut the fruit into quarters and place the pieces down the disposal while the water is running.

Our last hack: dry cleaning ceiling fans with a pillowcase. The dust will fall into it instead of onto your furniture and floors.

If you want to save even more time, use your dishwasher to clean more than dishes. You can safely wash a variety of items such as rubber flip flops, canvas sneakers, baseball caps, makeup brushes, rubber toys, hairbrushes in your dishwasher.

