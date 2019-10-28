Easy money: 6 important steps to get high school students ready for college

HOUSTON - Navigating the road to college can be confusing, and paying for it is no picnic either.

Now one nonprofit organization is helping high school juniors and seniors get ready. The College Board is giving away $5 million in scholarships ranging from $500 to $40,000.

The College Board has laid out six important steps to get high school students started on the path to college.

Here are the steps:

Build Your College List: $500 Practice for the SAT: $1,000 Improve Your Score: $2,000 Strengthen Your College List: $500 Complete the FAFSA: $1,000 Apply to Colleges: $1,000

As they complete the steps, students can earn money and if they finish all six steps, they are eligible to earn $40,000.

“Things like creating a list of colleges they're interested in, practicing for the SAT and completing the FAFSA, that really important financial aid form,” said Priscilla Rodriguez, executive director of Scholarships Strategy at the College Board.

The program started in December 2018 and has already awarded $2.5 million.

Important deadline in order to get a scholarship:

If you have a senior graduating with the class of 2020, they can still get some of these scholarships. The deadline to sign up with The College Board and complete two of the steps is Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019.

