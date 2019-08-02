6 fun, free ways to beat the heat, enjoy the summer this weekend

HOUSTON - Here are some fun, free things to do this weekend in Houston.

Flight Museum free teacher day

The Lone Star Flight Museum Ellington Airport is celebrating Teacher's Day Saturday. All teachers will get in free from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can check out two hangars full of rare military, commercial and historically important aircraft, including a lot of exhibits. Don't forget your school badge.

Sugar Land Back To School Splash Bash

You and the kids and beat the heat at a Back to School Splash Bash Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There will be free waterslides, hula hoop contest plus a lot of fun activities and live music at Sugar Land Town Square. It’s not required, but you are encouraged to bring a back to school item to benefit the Fort Bend Rainbow Room.

Houston Abilities Expo

The Houston Abilities Expo kicks off at NRG Center at 11 a.m. Friday morning and continues all weekend. You’ll find cutting edge products and technology for the disabled community. There are also a lot of activities and demonstrations, including a wheelchair dance team, climbing wall and cosplay competitions.

Tomball Night 2019

Tonight is Tomball Night! Enjoy a parade of lights that starts at 9:15 p.m. on Main Street and Vernon Boulevard. It will be followed by a fireworks display at 9:45 p.m. in the parking lot of the Home Depot on South Elm and Market Street. Attendance and parking are free.

Cane Island Summer Concert (last concert)

In Katy, the Cane Island Community will continue their Summer Concert Series Saturday. The Mickey Hobbs Trio will be taking the stage. The fun is from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. Don't forget to bring your own chairs and blankets.

Island Summer Block Party

You can also enjoy another big party at Levy Park. The Island Summer Block Party is Sunday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event will feature food trucks, live music, bubble stations, and tons of children's activities. Be sure to bring your tropical shirt and get your hula skirt from the back of the closet.

