6 fun, free events where you can celebrate dad this Father's Day weekend

HOUSTON - It's Father's Day weekend. Here are some fun, free events dad and the whole family can enjoy.

Typhoon Texas Waterpark is letting dads splash around for free with a ticket purchase. This is happening all day Sunday in Katy. It's the perfect place to go if you're looking to stay cool and have some fun.

Also on Sunday, the Kemah Boardwalk is handing out all-day ride passes to fathers with a purchase of a pass. The pass includes unlimited admission to rides. If rides aren’t your thing, there are also a lot of places to eat and shop along the boardwalk.

If you're looking for something a little closer to home, you can hit up the Traders Village Car Show and Concert. The event will be Sunday from 9 a.m. 6 p.m. You can take the family and enjoy all makes and models of some classic cars.

Free sweets for dad

Satisfy dad’s sweet tooth at Dessert Gallery Bakery and Café. The eatery said in a news release it is hosting a special Father's Day event Sunday where dads can get a free dessert. There will be a variety of sugary treats, including cookies, pies and cupcakes.

Altitude Trampoline Park in Spring is letting dads jump for free all day Sunday. There are also games, including dodgeball and basketball.

There will be a Juneteenth Celebration at the Pearland Town Center Pavilion Saturday starting at 3 p.m. The event will include music, food and a whole lot of fun. The event is free for all ages.

