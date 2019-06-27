5 things to know before you mow

HOUSTON - The warmer weather may have you mowing more often to keep your grass in check. But are you doing it right? The time of day and even the direction in which you mow your lawn is key to keeping it green.

Here are five things you need to do to have a lush lawn:

Never mow a wet lawn

Lowe's Home Improvement says you should you only mow when your grass is dry. Do it before the heat of the day but after the morning dew has dried. Mowing on a wet lawn can leave ugly ruts in your grass.

Don't cut your grass too short

Most types of grass should be 3 to 3 and a half inches tall. Cutting it shorter can stress it out, making it more vulnerable to pests and diseases.

Change up your mowing pattern

You should vary the direction each time you mow. This will help your grass stand more upright instead of leaning in one direction.

Make those clippings work for you

Leave clippings where they fall to help return nutrients and nitrogen to your lawn. You do want to make sure they are spread out, not in clumps or rows.

Keep your mower's blade sharp

Most people need to have it sharpened once a season. Dull mower blades don't give you a good, clean slice. They actually tear your grass and leave your lawn with an uneven cut.

