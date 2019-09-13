5 free things to do for fun around town this weekend

HOUSTON - Here are some fun, free events going on in Houston.

Mexico en el Corazon at Discovery Green

Tonight at Discovery Green, Mexico en el Corazon will immerse viewers into the artistic world of mariachi music. A local ballet Folklorico group will perform at the pre-show that begins at 6:30 p.m. The main show runs from 7 to 9 p.m.

Whitney Houston Tribute Show

Fans of Whitney Houston will fill Hermann Park this weekend. Tonight and Saturday, H-E-B will present "The Greatest Love of All -- A Tribute to Whitney Houston." The tribute show will star Belinda Davis.

Free tickets are available Friday and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the covered seating area at the theater's box office. If you don't get one, open seating on the hill is always free.

League City Community Health Fair

League City is having a free community health fair Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Hometown Heroes Park. You can get a free flu shot and other health screenings, participate in some exercise demonstrations and cooking sessions. There is mini-golf for the kids and free gift cards and giveaways.

Fiesta Patrias at Traders Village

Join the Fiestas Patrias celebration this Sunday at Traders Village. The party will include a free concert, Aztec dancers, mariachi bands and lots of traditional food. Admission is free. Parking is $4 per vehicle.

Karbach Brewing Company Viva la Cultura Festival

Karbach Brewing Company is celebrating Hispanic Heritage month this Sunday. The Viva la Cultura festival will be held at the Karbach Biergarten beginning at noon. They'll have a market, a DJ, mariachi music at 5 p.m., followed by more live music at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.