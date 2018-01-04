4 rules for finding a job while on the job

ORLANDO, Fla. - A recent survey found that 71 percent of employees are looking for a new job at any given time. But job searching can be dicey when you already have one.

Are you tired of your current job? Maybe you just want to try something new. Either way, looking for a job when you have a job can be tricky. So, here are some steadfast rules:

1. Be discreet

Don’t tell other employees you’re looking for a new job and don’t post about it on social media. It could get back to your boss quicker than you think.

2. Keep your job searching separate from your work time

Don’t look for new jobs while you’re supposed to be working. And try to schedule interviews before work, after work, or during your lunch hour if possible.

3. Make sure you put in the effort

Job searching can be time-consuming, especially when you’re working all day. Schedule time each day to devote to it.

4. If you get caught, be honest

It’s best to tell your boss the truth about your job hunting. Who knows? You might even get offered a raise.

Experts say having a job may actually improve your chances of landing a new one. In a survey of more than 4,000 job seekers and 129 human resource professionals, people with jobs had a better chance of being hired than unemployed job seekers.

